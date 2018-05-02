× How AAR Corp is helping to drive Chicago’s economy and give back to the community

AAR Corp’s CEO & Chairman David Storch joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about how AAR’s aviation services company helps drive Chicago’s economy and what they do to give back to the community through AAR’s long-standing partnerships with area schools.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3498581/3498581_2018-05-01-194421.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

