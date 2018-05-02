Chris Book performs maintenance work on the floor in the cargo hold of a Boeing 737 at the AAR Corp. in Indianapolis, Wednesday, June 13, 2012. Book, laid off as an assistant manager at a Wal-Mart store in Indianapolis in 2008, was accepted into the first class of a sheet metal apprentice program at AAR. AAR officials say they created the program because public schools and two-year colleges arent producing enough qualified workers to fill the available skilled jobs. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
How AAR Corp is helping to drive Chicago’s economy and give back to the community
AAR Corp’s CEO & Chairman David Storch joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about how AAR’s aviation services company helps drive Chicago’s economy and what they do to give back to the community through AAR’s long-standing partnerships with area schools.