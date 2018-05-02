× How a trip to Greece inspired singer-songwriter Eleanor Friedberger’s new record

Singer-songwriter Eleanor Friedberger joins Justin to talk about growing up in Oak Park, what she keeps with her from growing up in the Chicago area, how a trip to Greece inspired new music, how her sound has evolved over the course of her career, how she has grown as a musician, the upcoming release of her newest record, “Rebound,” her in-store appearance at Reckless Records and her show this Saturday at Lincoln Hall.

