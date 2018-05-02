NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Musician Eleanor Friedberger performs during the 2013 Crossing Brooklyn Ferry Festival at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 26, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
How a trip to Greece inspired singer-songwriter Eleanor Friedberger’s new record
Singer-songwriterEleanor Friedberger joins Justin to talk about growing up in Oak Park, what she keeps with her from growing up in the Chicago area, how a trip to Greece inspired new music, how her sound has evolved over the course of her career, how she has grown as a musician, the upcoming release of her newest record, “Rebound,” her in-store appearance at Reckless Records and her show this Saturday at Lincoln Hall.
