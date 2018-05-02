× Help the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 get their kicks

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Ron Romero and Skip Griparis from the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66. They talk about their plans for this historic museum, how the museum will honor and preserve music with Illinois ties, tourism in Joliet, and much more. The Museum is currently engaged in a membership campaign, and all of the proceeds will go to help the museum come to fruition.

For more information on the museum or to become a “Charter Member” please visit www.RoadtoRock.org, or call 815-927-1540.

