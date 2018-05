× Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Doctor. Ever.

It’s Wednesday, and you know the drill. Amy and Rex team up to discuss the latest in politics. On today’s episode, Amy and Rex talk about the crazy ‘raid’ of Trump’s former doctor, Harold Bornstein, Right-wing radio host Alex Jones inviting Kanye West on his radio show ‘Infowars’, Christian Right activist Bryan Fischer claiming non-Christians don’t have any First Amendment rights, President Trump’s call to Fox and Friends; and much more.