Dr. John Duffy: Anti-heroes & the importance of family vacations

Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about why this generation is obsessed with anti-heroes. They also talks about the importance of summer vacations for families.

