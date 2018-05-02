President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to present the Commander in Chief trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Donald calls in to defend himself…and rip Steve
President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to present the Commander in Chief trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
From time to time the President calls into the Steve Cochran Show to clear up some confusion, confuse us or just to hear himself talk. Today he checked in with Steve on a fake news, North Korea, Stormy Daniels and Robert Muller. He also gives Steve the business.