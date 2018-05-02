× Country artist Sarah Shook: “We’re just as home in a dirty punk rock dive bar as we are in a really nice venue. We kind of fit in everywhere and that’s a good thing”

The wonderful Sarah Shook joins Justin to talk about being part of the Bloodshot Records family, her newest record, “Years,” what sets the new record apart from her previous work, the pressure to avoid a sophomore slump, the process of creating a song, being fortunate to play and collaborate with her band the Disarmers, the extensive touring schedule she has coming up this year, her show this Friday at Empty Bottle and her acoustic in-store at Bloodshot HQ on Sunday.

