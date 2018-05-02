× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.2.18: Let’s Rock & Roll

Today’s guests include Ron Romero and Skip Griparis from the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 and Dr. John Duffy. Bill and Wendy open the show by talking about their irrational fears. They also discuss Kathy Griffin’s long lost friendship with Anderson Cooper. The show goes on with a little bit of Rock & Roll news from Joliet, and Dr. Duffy talks about the importance of summer vacations for families.

