Wintrust Business Lunch 4/30/18: Dockless Bikes Coming To Chi, Kankakee Booming, & Social Media Rehab

Watch out Divvy Bikes, because there’s a competitor in town. Steve Bertrand chatted with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis about dockless bike sharing that is coming to the city tomorrow, but with any major technological implementation, there is going to take some getting used to. Tim Nugent explained how Kankakee County is experiencing its own economic boom and Randi Shaffer explained how social media rehab is on the rise.