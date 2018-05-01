× Top Five@5 (5/1/18): Kanye West has some crazy ideas about slavery, Trump’s former doctor was raided, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, May 1st, 2018:

Deputy US Attorney General Rod Rosenstein responds to criticism his office is politically motivated, President Trump’s longtime former doctor Harold Bornstein tells NBC News about having his office raided by Trump’s bodyguard, patrons of a Dallas strip club explain the hype surrounding a Stormy Daniels appearance, Kanye West makes some inflammatory comments about slavery to TMZ’s newsroom, and Roseanne Barr has some choice words for her critics on the Tonight Show.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3498577/3498577_2018-05-01-193117.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

