The Wintrust Business Lunch 5/1/18: Hiring Disabled Workers, Meghan Markle's Influence, & "The Bullseye Principle"

A relatively slow market day but the market drivers are still causing the ups and downs as Steve Alexander provided the latest to Steve Bertrand from the business office. Andy Imparato and Laura Wilelm then explained why the disabled workforce is often over looked by employers, but are now being more regularly considered, while Suzanne Muchin discussed how much influence Meghan Markle will have in Europe, and Gary Mills shared the details of his new book, “The Bullseye Principle“.