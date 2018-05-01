× The Opening Bell 5/1/18: 62% of Homeowners Don’t Plan on Moving…

Is the age of the mega-deal back? Steve Grzanich discussed mergers and acquisitions with Carina Markel (Deals & Global Engagement Partner of Capital Markets at PwC) and this past quarter was impressive with the volume of deals, but people continue to look at the mega-deals wondering who will make the next big move? Greg McBride (Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate.com) then explained that staggering number of homeowners than don’t ever plan to move – 62% to be exact. Steve and Greg talked about what that means for future home buyers and the market in the near future.