× The first identity that a student has is “I can read”

Brenda Langstraat is the CEO of Chicago Largest Literacy Non-Profit, WITS, which creating critical skills literacy mentorship based on what it means to read and learn together. WITS set students on a trajectory for success by building critical literacy skills and developing positive self-identity through teacher led professional development and volunteer powered mentorship programs. Attitude is a very big deal. For more information visit HERE.