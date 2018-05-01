The first identity that a student has is “I can read”

Brenda Langstraat CEO of Chicago Largest Literacy Non-Profit WITS Creating Critical Skills

Brenda Langstraat is the CEO of Chicago Largest Literacy Non-Profit, WITS, which  creating critical skills literacy mentorship based on what it means to read and learn together.  WITS set students on a trajectory for success by building critical literacy skills and developing positive self-identity through teacher led professional development and volunteer powered mentorship programs.  Attitude is a very big deal.   For more information visit HERE