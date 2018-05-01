T-Mobile CEO John Legere, right, makes bunny ears behind Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure as they pose for photos on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 30, 2018. T-Mobile and Sprint have been considering a combination for years, but to gain approval for their $26.5 billion merger agreement, the wireless companies aim to convince antitrust regulators that there is plenty of competition beyond Verizon and AT&T. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: What the T-Mobile-Sprint merger deal could mean for customers
T-Mobile CEO John Legere, right, makes bunny ears behind Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure as they pose for photos on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 30, 2018. T-Mobile and Sprint have been considering a combination for years, but to gain approval for their $26.5 billion merger agreement, the wireless companies aim to convince antitrust regulators that there is plenty of competition beyond Verizon and AT&T. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
It’s Tuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the line! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget gives us a short preview of Facebook’s annual developer conference. She also explains to us why the Sprint and T-Mobile merger is such a big deal.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.