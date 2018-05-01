× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: What the T-Mobile-Sprint merger deal could mean for customers

It’s Tuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the line! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget gives us a short preview of Facebook’s annual developer conference. She also explains to us why the Sprint and T-Mobile merger is such a big deal.

