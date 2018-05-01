× Roe Conn Full Show (5/2/18): AB Stoddard thinks Rudy Giuliani leaked the Mueller questions, Tom Skilling warns of brush fires, and more…

The Roe Conn Show for Tuesday, May 1st, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at why carjacking suspects in Chicago are being charged with felonies, Real Clear Politics AB Stoddard doesn’t think Robert Mueller’s team leaked a list of possible questions for President Trump to the media, Tom Skillng warns about brush fires imperiling the midwest, the Top Five@5 features a crazy story from President Trump’s former doctor Harold Bornstein, Mike Monico breaks down the latest legal trouble for President Trump, and AAR’s CEO & Chairman David Storch talks about his companies efforts to improve Chicago area schools.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3498588/3498588_2018-05-01-194828.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​