Roe Conn Full Show (5/2/18): AB Stoddard thinks Rudy Giuliani leaked the Mueller questions, Tom Skilling warns of brush fires, and more…

Posted 8:59 PM, May 1, 2018, by , Updated at 12:02PM, May 2, 2018

The Roe Conn Show for Tuesday, May 1st, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at why carjacking suspects in Chicago are being charged with felonies, Real Clear Politics AB Stoddard doesn’t think Robert Mueller’s team leaked a list of possible questions for President Trump to the media, Tom Skillng warns about brush fires imperiling the midwest, the Top Five@5 features a crazy story from President Trump’s former doctor Harold Bornstein, Mike Monico breaks down the latest legal trouble for President Trump, and AAR’s CEO & Chairman David Storch talks about his companies efforts to improve Chicago area schools.

