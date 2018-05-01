× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Ty Jones

Ty Jones is our awesome Cochran’s Kid of the Week! He is defying the odds as a one-eyed goalie. At only 13 years old, Ty has accomplished being an 04-goalie bantam major playing on the CSDHL team at Glacier Ice Arena. Since starting hockey at age 7, Ty has played on all levels ranging from A, AA, to AAA. Playing one of hockey’s most important positions with only one eye, Jones powers through the impairment and proves that anything is possible with hard work, talent, and determination. We love you Ty even though you’re a Avalanche fan!