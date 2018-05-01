× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.1.18: Digital Times

Today on the Bill and Wendy show, Bill and Wendy talk about watches and the dawning of the digital manufacturing age. Then, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins the show. Bridget gives us a review of Facebook’s annual developer conference and tells us why the Sprint and T-Mobile merger is such a big deal. After that, Bill and Wendy talk about ‘The Simpsons’, finding money, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.