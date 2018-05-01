× AB Stoddard has an interesting theory about how leaked Robert Mueller’s questions for President Trump

Associate Editor for Real Clear Politics, AB Stoddard joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with analysis of the release of probable questions Robert Mueller would like to have President Donald Trump answer.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3498572/3498572_2018-05-01-192112.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

