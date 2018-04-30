× White Sox Weekly (4/29/18): Ron Kittle joins the show, Davidson’s KC power display and more

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox Baseball as the Sox take 3 of 5 from the Royals in Kansas City. We discuss Tim Anderson’s dust-up with Salvador Perez and baseball’s “unwritten rules” problem; former Sox slugger and ’83 AL Rookie of the Year Ron Kittle joins the show and talks about the difference in game play and decorum from his playing days and the art of clearing the roof at Comiskey Park; we look back at Matt Davidson’s historic 7-homer tear through Kauffman Stadium this month, and more.