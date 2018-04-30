× WGN Radio Theatre Episode #279: “The Adventures Of Ellery Queen”, “Suspense”, and “This Is Your FBI”.

On this episode of the WGN Radio Theatre, Carl and Lisa play “Crack The Quote” with you the listeners, and they catch up with the folks from Cats Pride.

Then they dive into “The Adventures Of Ellery Queen” Where Ellery is invited to spend the weekend protecting the famous Gallows diamond. Then we here a classic episode of “Suspense” where a young girl kept in the mansion of a madwoman, and of the woman’s idiot son. Finally “This Is Your FBI” plays to wrap up the show.