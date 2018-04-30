× Two brothers who grew up in Chicago’s mob culture tell their story in “Mob Adjacent: A Family Memoir”

Michael Jr. and Jeffrey Gentile join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss their new book, “Mob Adjacent: A Family Memoir.” The Gentile brothers grew up in Chicago’s near western suburbs in a family with deep connection to mob bosses of the era, their father is described as “not in the mob, he just knew guys who were,” and they share stories with Roe & Anna like the time Frank Sinatra came calling to their home with some urgent business.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3496656/3496656_2018-04-26-192856.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​