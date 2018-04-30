× Top Five@5 (4/30/18): Dennis Rodman the peacemaker, yodeling kid lays down a single, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, April 30th, 2018:

Harrison Snyder- a juror in the Bill Cosby trial- tells ‘Good Morning America’ why the jury returned a guilty verdict, President Donald Trump sidesteps a question about “sh**hole” countries, the yodeling kid debuts his first single, Kanye West debuts a song that doesn’t make any sense, and Dennis Rodman is proud of the role he has played in bringing Kim Jong Un to the bargaining table.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3498076/3498076_2018-04-30-193516.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

