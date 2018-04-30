Top Five@5 (4/30/18): Dennis Rodman the peacemaker, yodeling kid lays down a single, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Monday, April 30th, 2018:
Harrison Snyder- a juror in the Bill Cosby trial- tells ‘Good Morning America’ why the jury returned a guilty verdict, President Donald Trump sidesteps a question about “sh**hole” countries, the yodeling kid debuts his first single, Kanye West debuts a song that doesn’t make any sense, and Dennis Rodman is proud of the role he has played in bringing Kim Jong Un to the bargaining table.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!