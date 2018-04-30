Top Five@5 (4/30/18): Dennis Rodman the peacemaker, yodeling kid lays down a single, and more…

Posted 8:43 PM, April 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:49AM, May 2, 2018

Flamboyant former NBA star Dennis Rodman (C) of the US poses with members of his party following his arrival at Pyongyang International Airport on June 13, 2017. Rodman arrived in North Korea on June 13 after saying he wants to "open the door" to the regime and claiming that US President Donald Trump would be pleased with his mission. (KIM WON-JIN/AFP/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, April 30th, 2018:

Harrison Snyder- a juror in the Bill Cosby trial- tells ‘Good Morning America’ why the jury returned a guilty verdict, President Donald Trump sidesteps a question about “sh**hole” countries, the yodeling kid debuts his first single, Kanye West debuts a song that doesn’t make any sense, and Dennis Rodman is proud of the role he has played in bringing Kim Jong Un to the bargaining table.

