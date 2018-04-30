× The Sklar Brothers are creating a postmodern approach to the comedy team

The Sklar Brothers (Randy and Jason Sklar) join Justin to talk about their tremendous career in comedy, how much they enjoy performing in Chicago, how they have developed their act, their decision to create something different from other comedy teams, why they count The Beastie Boys as one of their biggest influences, being at the forefront of comedy podcasting, how they approach mixing comedy and sports, the genesis of their audio documentary “Sklars and Stripes,” their upcoming comedy special “Sklar Brothers: Hipster Ghosts” on Starz, and their upcoming show at North Bar in Wicker Park.

