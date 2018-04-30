× The Opening Bell 4/30/18: Repunzl Investments Is Preparing the Next Generation of Investors

To many, Wall Street is an untouchable place only utilized by elites. In reality, it all starts with teaching young adults the basics so they can participate themselves. Steve Grzanich kicked off the week with Brian Curcio and Myles Gage (Co-founders of Rapunzl Investments) to teach the basics of financial literacy through mock stock investing to young adults, preparing them for financial decisions later on in life. Jason Hargraves (Managing Editor at InsuranceQuotes.com) then explained the importance of National Life Insurance Day on May 2nd, and how thinking about it earlier could pay off in the long run.