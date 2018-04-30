× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Top Tweets for April

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about comedian Michelle Wolf’s merciless takedown of President Trump and his administration at the White House correspondent’s dinner. Eric also shares top ten tweets for April, and he talks about his new phone app that allows his insurance company to monitor his driving in exchange for a discount.

