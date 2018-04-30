× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-30-18

We have such an amazing show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to debate and argue about the top national political stories making news this week, comedian and actor Adam Pally and writer and director Dan Gregor chat about their new film, “Most Likely to Murder,” Justin remembers the life and legacy of legendary photographer (and previous guest on The Download) Art Shay, who passed away over the weekend, comedians Randy and Jason Sklar talk about their careers and upcoming shows at North Bar in Wicker Park, writer and actress Puja Mohindra tells us about her web series, “Geeta’s Guide to Moving On” and we end the show in Studio 435 with some terrific live music courtesy of Melo Makes Music!

