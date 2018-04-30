× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/30/18): WGN-TV’s Joe Donlon on his move from the “weirdest city in America” to the Windy City, Scott Stantis weighs in on the Kanye Effect, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Episode 101: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the newest member of WGN-TV’s news team Joe Donlon to talk about working in the self-proclaimed “weirdest city in America,” coming to the Windy City, and the first time he met his new boss at a bar in Los Angeles. Also this week, Chicago Tribune Editorial Board cartoonist Scott Stantis stops by to talk about the politics of Kanye West and how the race the Illinois gubernatorial race might shake out. Plus, Kasso debuts the “Man of Science” segment with an ethical discussion about growing human organs inside of pigs.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3497864/3497864_2018-04-30-125104.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

