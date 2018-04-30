× The Carry Out 4-30-18: “Let’s not get into having columnists and pundits tell us what is funny because those people think The Capitol Steps is funny”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include comedian Michelle Wolf coming under fire for her performance of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, two security guards being accused of stealing from Holy Name Cathedral, the Bears getting rave reviews for their picks in the NFL Draft, the Cubs sweeping the Brewers as they head into a series with the Rockies at Wrigley, the White Sox winning a series against the Royals and Chicago students getting sick after attending prom at the Shedd Aquarium.

