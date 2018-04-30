× The best track announcer in the biz John G. Dooley previews Kentucky Derby festivities at Arlington Park

Esteemed track announcer for Arlington International Racecourse, John G. Dooley joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper (in for Anna Davlantes) to preview the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby and what Arlington is doing to celebrate the greatest show on turf.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3498082/3498082_2018-04-30-194422.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​