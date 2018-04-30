× Steve Stone likes the energy in the White Sox’ clubhouse

White Sox Guru Steve Stone joins Roe Conn, Richard Roeper (in for Anna Davlantes), and Kevin Powell to talk about how the White Sox were able to take 3-of-5 games from the Royals over the weekend and how the team’s rebuilding plan is working.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3498067/3498067_2018-04-30-192407.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​