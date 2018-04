× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.30.18: See ya later April

It’s no longer winter and we are loving it! Ryan Nobles did attend the White House Correspondence dinner but Deborah Norville did not. Steve had a great weekend celebrating himself and Dean didn’t love Jesus Christ Superstar. Michael Auslin weighs in on the Asian summit and Dave Eanet tries to pronounce the names of the new NFL Draftees.