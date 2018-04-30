Roquan on Roe Conn: Roquan Smith talks about coming to the Bears and the excitement of being drafted in the first round

Posted 10:14 AM, April 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:13AM, April 30, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Roquan Smith of Georgia poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked #8 overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears’ first-round draft pick Roquan Smith joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about how excited he is to join Chicago and the similarity in names between Roe Conn & Roquan.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​