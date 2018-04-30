× Roquan on Roe Conn: Roquan Smith talks about coming to the Bears and the excitement of being drafted in the first round

The Chicago Bears’ first-round draft pick Roquan Smith joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about how excited he is to join Chicago and the similarity in names between Roe Conn & Roquan.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3497147/3497147_2018-04-27-195147.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​