Roquan on Roe Conn: Roquan Smith talks about coming to the Bears and the excitement of being drafted in the first round
The Chicago Bears’ first-round draft pick Roquan Smith joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about how excited he is to join Chicago and the similarity in names between Roe Conn & Roquan.
