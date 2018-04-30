× Roe Conn Full Show (4/20/18): Ed O’Bradovich grades the Bears’ draft, Tom Skilling forecasts a warm week, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes (feat. Richard Roeper) for Monday, April 30th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling forecasts the warmest week of the year, Daily Mail Online’s Deputy US Political Editor Geoff Earle breaks down Rose Garden press conference wherein President Trump expressed his reticence to re-authorize the Iran nuclear deal, Hall of Fame Chicago Bear Ed “OB” O’Bradovich rates the Bears’ draft performance, White Sox guru Steve Stone talks about why the Sox have matched-up so well against certain teams this year, the Top Five@5 features the first single from the “Yodeling Kid,” Korean Peninsula analyst Gordon Chang breaks down the nexsus between N. Korea & Iran’s nuclear weapon programs, and the voice of Arlington International Racetrack John G. Dooley gets us ready for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3498094/3498094_2018-04-30-200334.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

