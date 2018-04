× Rick Kogan chats with author Elynne Chaplik-Aleskow

Rick Kogan talks in-studio with Elynne Chaplik-Aleskow about her two published stories in "Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Empowered Woman: 101 Stories about Being Confident, Courageous and Your True Self." Elynne shares several selections of her work