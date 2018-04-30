× Powell: Cubs Remind Brewers They’re The Class Of The Central

By Kevin Powell

With a couple weeks remaining last season, the Cubs went up to Milwaukee for a four-game set . The reigning champs held a four game lead on the Brewers and it was the biggest series of the season. The Cubs could wipe out Milwaukee, or the hungry Brewers could remain in the division hunt. But the Cubs took three of four and essentially ended any hope for the Brewers.

That was a reminder to the Brewers that the Cubs are the class of the central. And the road to a championship goes through them. The Brewers came to Chicago this weekend in first place, a 16-9 record. They head home with their tail between their legs after a four game sweep by the Cubs.

“Every division series is big,” closer Brandon Morrow said after Sunday’s 2-0 win. “To (win seven of 8) in the first two (series) is huge. Especially with a team we expect to be there in the end and have a lot of good battles with. So to start this on the right foot is great.”

The Brewers have been aggressive. Lorenzo Cain. Christian Yelich. Multiple additions in the offseason. But if they want to win anything of significance the speed bump, the road block, is the Cubs.

Tyler Chatwood on the early success against the Brewers: “To be able to go out and do that — obviously that’s a great lineup on that side– and just the we way we’ve been able to pitch and obviously the hitters doing their thing, I think it says a lot going forward.”

Chatwood and the starting staff has combined to pitch 28 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest streak by the Cubs since 1976. And they’ve already shutout the Brewers five times this season.

“Yea, give our guys credit,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We knew that coming in, that the starters could be that good.”

The Brewers are 1-7 against the Cubs, 15-6 against everyone else. They came to Chicago in first place, they left in fourth. It’s just another reminder to the Brewers, that if they want to win anything significant, they have to get past the Cubs.

