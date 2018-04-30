× Patti Vasquez fills in for John Williams 04.30.18: Stand Up for Kids, Illinois budget and nurse safety, Iran’s “lies,” White House Correspondents Dinner, positivity

Patti Vasquez fills in for John Williams as he makes his way back from his European cruise. First, WGN-TV “Around Town” Reporter Ana Belaval and ChildServ President and CEO Dan Katowski tell Patti all about Stand Up for Kids, a comedy show benefiting children and families. Then, Representatives Stephanie Kifowit (D-84th) and Steve Andersson (R-65th) join the show to explain how budget repair works, as well as what is being done to address dangers nurses face every day. ABC News Jerusalem Correspondent Jordana Miller explains what Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found in 100,000 documents filled with secrets on Iran’s nuclear program. Comedian Lewis Black joins the show to tell Patti why he thinks it’s a bad idea for a comic to be invited to the White House Correspondents Dinner and Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Senior Member Clarence Page shares his 25th experience at the dinner, featuring comedian Michelle Wolf. Finally, Positivity Expert Dr. Daphne Scott explains how you can put your mind to your goals again by recommitting.