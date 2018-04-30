× No Coast Cinema Ep. 38 | Erik Childress, Chicago Critics Film Festival

Tom is flying solo this week on No Coast Cinema as he sits down with film critic and board member of the Chicago Film Critics Association Erik Childress to preview the 6th Annual Chicago Critics Film Festival.

Together they discuss the nature of modern criticism, how we can become more active readers of criticism and why Chicago has such a rich history of great critics. Plus they take a look at some of the highlights of the upcoming festival which runs May 4th to May 10th at the legendary Music Box Theatre.

Want to be there for opening night? Just send an email to criticfest@gmail.com and the first 50 listeners who respond will win a free ticket to opening night of the festival!

Follow Erik on Twitter and catch him on the Nick Digilio Show on WGN Radio.

Like the show? Subscribe to No Coast Cinema on iTunes and follow us on Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram.