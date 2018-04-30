× Live from Studio 435: Melo Makes Music

The amazing Melo Makes Music joins Justin in Studio 435 to talk about his career, how he is able to blend so many different genres, being exposed to so much music while he was growing up, the appreciation he has for hip hop and the craft of rapping, when he began to take music more seriously, how the internet has changed the music industry, why he believes that the music and the culture are synonymous, his recent tour with Taylor Bennett, the current state of Chicago hip hop, the importance of after school programs to the artistic community, his process of creating songs and his upcoming listening party and pop up at Jugrnaut. Melo Makes Music also sings a few songs including “Love at the Brink,” “Freaky Friday” and “Sleepless.”

