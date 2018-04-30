Jim Peterik performs new song ‘Too Far to Turn Around’ and talks Ides of March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago rock legend Jim Peterik stops by the Bill and Wendy show to play some new tunes and talk Ides of March. They talk about how the band got their name, Jim's songwriting process and various collaborations over his lengthy career, and much more. The Ides of March are playing at City Winery this Thursday, May 3rd at 8:00pm. You can buy tickets here.

