Hometown Hero: Rapper Trae tha Truth takes matters into his own hands

In the midst of touring the states while promoting his latest album “Hometown Hero,” Trae tha Truth, a Houston bred rapper who is known to be vocal and active in the community stopped by ChiPedia with Marsha Lyles and Dometi Pongo.

Due to Trae tha Truth’s outstanding work in the community and numerous projects, the rapper feel sometimes his music is outshined. Understandably so, when for the past 11 years an annual holiday known as ‘Trae Day‘ is hugely celebrated July 22nd in Houston.

In Episode 15, Trae tha Truth gives us the scoop about partnering with Beyonce this year for ‘Trae Day‘ and his idea of possibly uniting with other entertainers such as Chance the Rapper in efforts of creating the same type of holiday in different cities. Trae gives details about the devastation he witnessed while assisting other flood victims of Hurricane Harvey, his personal life experiences that helped build his character and the irony of welcoming a daughter this year that will share a name with the newborn of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

