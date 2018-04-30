× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 154: Recapping The Draft With Ryan Pace

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace joins Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns to recap the 2018 NFL Draft and to talk about what happens in the front office after the draft takes place. Hoge and Jahns debate whether the right decision was made when the team selected Roquan Smith with the eight overal pick. Later on, they breakdown each of the Bears’ draft picks and discuss which undrafted free agent signings they think have a chance at making the roster.

