'Geeta's Guide to Moving On' creator and star Puja Mohindra: "I feel so grateful to be a storyteller in this moment in time"

Puja Mohindra, creator and star of the new comedy web series, “Geeta’s Guide to Moving On,” joins Justin to discuss her career, how the web series comes from her personal experiences, being able to mine comedy from tragedy, how much of the series has been fictionalized, the way that growing up in Chicago informs her writing, her passion for storytelling, why it takes an audience to complete a story, the importance of not waiting for permission to be a creator, how television and movies are doing a better job of encouraging inclusion and diversity, being proud of shooting the entire series in Chicago and what she plans to do next.

