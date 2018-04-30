× “Elton Jim” welcomes back his godson, Patrick, for a “Millennial Meter” segment about hipster hairstyles, “vinyling” and being carded to keep you OUT of a bar!

In this 102nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano welcomes back his godson, Patrick Minogue, and the popular “Millennial Meter” segment. Jim notices Patrick is sporting a new hipster hairstyle — a “flow” — and is buying into the “vinyl experience.” Patrick also took Jim to a Millennial bar/restaurant, and Jim felt like he was going to get carded — to keep him OUT of the cool vibe!