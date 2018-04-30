× Vacation Advice & Tips

When it comes to vacations you hear about going to California, Las Vegas, Florida but outside of those places where can you go for specific things? If you were looking to try different foods where would you go? what is the best place to visit for outside activities? Host & Producer of “Travels with Darley; Darley Newman gives travel tips and how to get the most out of your vacation when you travel.

For additional information about Darley Newman visit: TravelswithDarley.com

Follow Darley Newman on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Darleynewman

Like Darley Newman on Facebook at: Facebook.com/TravelswithDarley

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine