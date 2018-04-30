FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2011, file photo, TV commentator Clarence Page, a nationally syndicated Chicago Tribune columnist, poses in his office in Washington. Southwest Ohio native and Ohio University alumnus Page is being honored for his half-century of journalistic achievement. The National Press Foundation says the Chicago Tribune columnist will receive the W.M. Kiplinger Distinguished Contributions to Journalism Award at its annual awards dinner in Washington on Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Clarence Page of Chicago Tribune on the discomfort felt by many at the White House Press Correspondents Dinner
Chicago Tribune Senior Editorial Board Member Clarence Page joins Patti Vasquez to describe the effect Comedian Michelle Wolf had Saturday night on those who attended the White House Correspondents Dinner, including himself.