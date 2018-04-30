× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.30.18: What a glorious Monday

Today’s guests include Chicago rock legend Jim Peterik and Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn. First up, Bill and Wendy recap the best jokes from the White House Correspondents Dinner. Then, Jim Peterick stops by the Bill and Wendy show to play some new tunes and talk Ides of March. After that, Eric Zorn makes his way into the studio. Eric brings Bill and Wendy the top ten tweets for April, and he talks about his insurance safe driver app.

