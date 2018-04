× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 4.30.18: Bill Maher

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Bill Maher’s interview with Ronan Farrow. They also talk about him calling out his “dear friend” Roseanne Barr for being “the face of a Trump supporter” and much more.



