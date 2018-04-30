Bears’ superstar Matt Forte talks retirement and his What’s Your Forte Foundation

Posted 10:07 AM, April 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:06AM, April 30, 2018

Anna Davlantes, Matt Forte, and Roe Conn (BAlthimer/WGN)

Chicago Bears’ superstar Matt Forte joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about retiring as Bear, the future of the Monster of the Midway, and his What’s Your Forte Foundation.

