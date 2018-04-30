× Bears’ superstar Matt Forte talks retirement and his What’s Your Forte Foundation

Chicago Bears’ superstar Matt Forte joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about retiring as Bear, the future of the Monster of the Midway, and his What’s Your Forte Foundation.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3497144/3497144_2018-04-27-194744.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

