B2B-Ep. 32 Oloroso Sherry and Sherry aged Whisky

What’s the connection between this classic Spanish wine region and some of the most respected whiskies in the world? In this week’s episode of Barrel to Bottle: The Binny’s Podcast, Kristen, Pat and Roger talk through Sherry 101 and taste several examples of Oloroso Sherry cask aged whiskies, including examples ranging from local craft distilleries to global single malts from India and Scotland.

