× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Authors Elynne Chaplik-Aleskow & R.C. Goodwin discuss their work and much more!

Tonight on the program, Rick is joined in studio by Elynne Chaplik-Aleskow to talk about her stories published in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Empowered Woman: 101 Stories about Being Confident, Courageous and Your True Self.” Further in, Rick talks about the deaths of Art Shay and Art Paul. R.C. Goodwin stops by the studio to talk about his novel, “Model Child.” The show concludes with a segment of Mike Royko sharing stories of his days playing 16-inch softball.